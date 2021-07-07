Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RBC Bearings worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.