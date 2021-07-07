Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.44% of Globant worth $36,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globant by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Globant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $148.74 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.01.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

