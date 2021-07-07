Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,679 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Globant worth $36,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Globant by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.01. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $148.74 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

