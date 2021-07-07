Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 5,816 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Hub Group worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $18,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of HUBG opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.