Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 187,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,969,989 shares.The stock last traded at $23.38 and had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STL. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.