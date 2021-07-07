stETH (Lido) Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $2,349.78 or 0.06794652 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $52,515.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00165705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,485.55 or 0.99718742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.62 or 0.00984929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 605,712 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

