stETH Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,701.50 or 1.00276067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.00984065 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

