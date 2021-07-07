Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,875 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Shares of J opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

