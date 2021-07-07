Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 18,767 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.90. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

