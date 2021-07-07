Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 44,446 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 159.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of The Timken worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.