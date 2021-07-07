Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.89% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFA opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

