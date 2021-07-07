Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

Zillow Group stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 752.36, a P/E/G ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

