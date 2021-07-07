Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

