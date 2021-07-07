Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,611 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20.

