Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,115 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.75% of QCR worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $744.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

