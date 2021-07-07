Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,266 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

Shares of ZS opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.58 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.17.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

