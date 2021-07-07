Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,307 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Avalara worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.39.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Insiders have sold 106,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,743 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

