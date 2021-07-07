Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 220,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

