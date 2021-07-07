Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSE:GDV opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

