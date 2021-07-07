Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.