Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.54 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of AllianceBernstein worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 145.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

