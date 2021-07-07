Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.69 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gartner by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

