Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.74 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,208 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26.

