Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.20 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of FCOM opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73.

