Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.22 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Moelis & Company worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on MC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.