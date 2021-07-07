Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.