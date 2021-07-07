Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.51 Million Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45.

