Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $370.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $370.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.