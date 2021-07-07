Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 423,611 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,921,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.