Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 12,566 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

