Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,472 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Brooks Automation worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

