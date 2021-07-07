Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,700 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,346 shares of company stock worth $30,657,689. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

