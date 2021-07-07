Stifel Financial Corp Sells 21,574 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 321,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.61 and a 1-year high of $154.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.