Stifel Financial Corp Sells 22,051 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

GTO opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75.

