Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,935 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

