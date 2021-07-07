Stifel Financial Corp Sells 38,075 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of TCF Financial worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1,913.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

TCF opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.05.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

