Stifel Financial Corp Sells 413 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.67.

Generac stock opened at $429.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $433.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

