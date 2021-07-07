Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zendesk by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,364,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.78. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at $125,519,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,459 shares of company stock worth $26,921,715 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.