Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 7th (AD, BIFF, BOOT, CNCE, CNXN, COLL, CPLG, CRDF, CRTO, CRZBY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €28.88 ($33.98) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €156.10 ($183.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €52.65 ($61.94) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $69.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

