Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Cap of $304.87 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $304.87 million and $84.19 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00933918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045093 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,229,036 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.