STRAKS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $44,809.01 and approximately $9.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

