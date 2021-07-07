Strong (STRONG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $35.32 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $255.48 or 0.00764659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

