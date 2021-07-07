StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Reaches $477,884.72

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $477,884.72 and approximately $395.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,606,679,686 coins and its circulating supply is 17,193,485,332 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars.

