Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Has $23.22 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

SHOP traded down $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,530.45. 57,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,275.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.54, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

