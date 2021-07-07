Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 203,086 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,086 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 381.4% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 251,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,223. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,633.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,843 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

