SUN (SUN) Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00165260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,941.53 or 1.00002226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00976010 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.