Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

