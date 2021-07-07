Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,166 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,867,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,776,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $16,192,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

