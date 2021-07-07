Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 81,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 22,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.