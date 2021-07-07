Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) shares rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.67). Approximately 118,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 265,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Supreme from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Supreme alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.89.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.